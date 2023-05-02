Linda Coyle 1955 - 2025

Linda Jane Coyle, 69, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away August 3, 2025, in Wenatchee, Washington. She was born August 24, 1955, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Ruth (Boyle) Warner and Austin Warner Sr.

Linda grew up in Carlton, Oregon, where she was honored as the Yamhill County Dairy Princess before graduating in 1974 as Valedictorian of Yamhill-Carlton High School. She later attended Willamette University and a modeling school.

In 1982, she met the love of her life, Geronia Coyle Sr. They were married the following year in McMinnville, where they built a life full of love and family. Together, they raised three sons, and Linda poured her heart into both motherhood and supporting Geronia’s singing career.

Over the years, Linda worked at the Yamhill County Assessor’s Office before dedicating herself to raising her children. Later, she worked as a blackjack dealer at Spirit Mountain Casino, where she retired after many years.

Linda’s life was full of passions and joys. As a young woman, she loved horses and riding, and she even appeared as an extra in films. She enjoyed gardening, collecting precious stones and angels, listening to music (with a special fondness for "Footloose"), and escaping to the Oregon coast as often as she could. Above all, she delighted in time spent with her children and grandchildren, who brought her endless joy.

Those who knew Linda will always remember her for her one-of-a-kind style: bright, colorful outfits, bold jewelry, beautiful nails, a flower in her hair, and sometimes a whimsical face paint that reflected her joyful spirit. She was selfless, generous, and deeply devoted to her family. Her children were her pride and joy, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her heart’s delight.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Geronia Coyle Sr.; her sons, Cecil (Emily), Leslie, and Tim Coyle; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Eva Giddings and Trish McLeod; and her brother, Austin Warner Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Austin Warner Sr.

Linda’s warmth, creativity, and love for her family will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know her.

A celebration of Linda’s life for close family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11190 N.W. Shelton Rd., Carlton OR 97111. All guests are encouraged to honor Linda’s joyful spirit by wearing bright, fun clothing.