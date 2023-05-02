Janice Ilene Hanson 1937 - 2025

Janice Ilene Hanson was born October 30, 1937, in Troy, Idaho. Her family eventually settled in Grand Ronde, Oregon, where she met the love of her life, Roger Hanson, while attending Willamina High School. They married in 1955, and soon welcomed three sons who kept life exciting. Over the years, Janice and Roger lived in several places, most notably Grand Ronde, the place they called home the longest, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the place that always held a special place in her heart, filled with fond memories of time spent there with Roger and their boys.



Janice lived a full and joyful life centered around her family. She loved shopping, gardening, and cooking, especially canning vegetables from her garden, including her famous "dilly beans" and award-winning zucchini relish. She enjoyed playing games and was a talented artist who had a lifelong passion for painting. She took great joy in creating hand-painted cards for her loved ones, a gift she continued to share until her final days.



Janice was a mother not only to her own children, but to many in her extended family. Her steady presence and warm heart made her a cherished mother figure to those around her. The home she shared with Roger was a place of comfort, laughter, and love, always filled with the aroma of something simmering on the stove. Whether someone needed a place to stay, a home-cooked meal, or simply to feel seen and cared for, Janice and Roger’s door was always open.



Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Roger Hanson; her son, Douglas Hanson (Alyssa Bruno); seven granddaughters; numerous great-grandchildren; and, most recently, two great-great-grandchildren. She now joins in peace her sons, David and Michael Hanson; her sister, Dixie Carl; and her brothers, Rex and Everett McGregor.



A memorial service will be held in Grand Ronde, Oregon, with details to be announced.