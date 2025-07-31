Pride street fair is Sunday

Wine Country Pride hosts the event, which features family activities, music and food, along with displays from local businesses and organizations.

This year, the fair will feature several venues downtown.

From 11 a.m. to noon, families can attend a drag queen and queer author story time at Third Street Books.

Drag queen bingo is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at HiFi Wine Bar.

A pet parade will start at 3 p.m. at Left By West in the 500 block of Third. Event goers can bring their best-dressed furry friends.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., Bierly Brewing will host drag trivia.

A kids play zone will be set up at Hopscotch all day, with chalk art, hula hoops, glitter tattoos and more.

Also all day, Mes Amis will serve as a drop off for donations to the Mac Trans Network Gender-Affirming Supply Closet. An LGBTQIA Resource Fair will be held in the area outside Okta, Nash & Nichol and Swedemom.

For more information, go to the website, winecountrypride.com