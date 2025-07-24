Stabbing suspect, deputy involved in shooting identified

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Grant shot and killed David Erwin Jordan, 60, of Sheridan during a July 7 incident at Valley’s Edge RV Park, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said Wednesday in a media release.

NDPD, the lead investigative agency for the incident, said Grant was the first to arrive at 985 S.E. Sheridan Road, and was advised by a witness a stabbing had just occurred. The deputy was simultaneously confronted by Jordan, armed with a large hunting knife, NPDP said.

According to the report, Grant issued multiple directives to the suspect to drop the knife; Jordan then advanced on Grant with the knife, and the deputy fired multiple rounds at the suspect, hitting him. Jordan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two adult stabbing victims were located nearby suffering from sharp force trauma injuries. One victim was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital; the second was taken by ambulance.

The NDPD’s investigation will be forwarded to Yamhill County District Attorney Kate Lynch, who will determine if the officer’s use of deadly force was warranted.

Grant has been with YCSO for five years, according to the release. The agency awarded him with the 2024 Enforcement Deputy of the Year. He has served as a rural deputy.

Jordan was on a conditional release in a pending case that included charges of third-degree theft and third-degree robbery.

He was arrested June 30 after allegedly stealing items from the Sheridan IGA. Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Stackpole said in a probable cause statement that a store employee reported that a man, later identified as Jordan, stole about $140 worth of items and was armed with a 7-inch knife clipped to his belt.

Stackpole encountered Jordan riding his bike through town, and followed him to his residence. Jordan admitted to stealing the items because “the ‘Jesuits’ were interfering with his regular monetary deposit that is given to him by the federal government, and so he did not have any money,” Stackpole stated.