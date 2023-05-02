Joyce Riccetti 1948 - 2025

Joyce Riccetti, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by her family, She was 77. Born in San Francisco, California, Joyce was the daughter of Marie and Juan Brioso, and was raised with deep values of love, community, and resilience.

Joyce’s life was a testament to determination, strength, and compassion. She was a passionate businesswoman, carving out a successful career while also dedicating herself to causes that made a real difference in the community. As a fierce advocate, she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others, always leading by example with her unwavering commitment to social justice and empowerment.

Her love for life was evident in everything she did. Joyce found joy in music, dancing, and the thrill of adventure, and her vibrant spirit was contagious. She loved deeply, and shared that love every day with her family and friends.

Joyce is survived by her devoted husband, Wayne Riccetti; her daughters, Julia Riccetti Oakey and Christina Riccetti Eberly; her beloved sister, Beverly McDonald; her brother, Tony Brioso; and a host of cherished friends and extended family who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents, Marie and Juan Brioso.

In her family and her community, Joyce will always be remembered as a vibrant and feisty woman who gave her all to those she loved and to the causes she believed in. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know her.

A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at a later date, where friends and family will gather to honor her incredible legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: www.stjude.org, reflecting her lifelong commitment to making the world a better place.

Rest in peace, Joyce. You will forever be missed, but your love, strength, and spirit will never be forgotten.