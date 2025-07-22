Mac police seeking info about downtown incident

“It appears there was a dispute between two groups of people and a possible mention of a firearm being displayed,” Captain Scott Fessler told the News-Register.

He said the officer response with weapons drawn “would be appropriate based on the initial information provided by dispatch.”

He said a juvenile subject was arrested after the incident at a location away from Third Street and lodged on a detainer, “but arrest did not have anything to do with the possession or displaying of a weapon.”

Fessler said they are trying to determine exactly what happened and encouraged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-434-6500.