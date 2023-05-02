David O. McLeod 1962 - 2025

David O. McLeod passed away July 18, 2025, at this home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born January 1, 1962, in McMinnville (first baby of the year in Yamhill County) to John and Virginia (Redner) McLeod. He attended Yamhill-Carlton School District, graduating in 1980. He loved the outdoors, music, and definitely had a passion for dairy farming.

He is survived by long-time partner, Peggy Wright; three sons, Kurtis, Marcus, and Douglas; brothers, Frank, Wayne, and Joe McLeod; and many grandchildren.

A celebration of life is pending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Portland, Oregon.

