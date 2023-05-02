Madox Raymond Hodge 2008 - 2025

Madox Raymond Hodge, 17, died July 14, 2025, from injuries received in a hit-and-run incident.

Madox was loved by everyone who knew him. He was caring, thoughtful, loved spending time with his friends and family, enjoyed learning new things, playing video games, and being with his dog, Nala.

He is survived by his mother and father, Tammie and Ray; brother and sisters, Jadon, Christy, and Nicole; and nieces and nephews, McKenzie, Madison, Angelica, Braydon, and Logan.

