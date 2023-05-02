Stephen Michael Herring 1994 - 2025

Stephen Michael Herring, 30, died Sunday, July 20, 2025, from end-stage kidney disease. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Mansfield, and step-dad, Doug Mansfield Jr.; sisters, Kirstie Herring and Allie Wicks; brother, Sam Wicks; and step-brothers, Doug III and Andrew Mansfield, of McMinnville; as well as his nine-year-old son, Cameron Daniel of Dayton.



Stephen was known by all for his sense of humor, his kind heart and gentle spirit, always giving freely to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Matthew 5:7: “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.”