Wallace Eric Wright 1955 - 2025

Wallace Eric Wright (Bim), 70, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

He was born March 8, 1955, in Oregon, and later adopted by Wallace and Donna Wright into a loving family with five siblings. He grew up in McMinnville and graduated from McMinnville High School, where he excelled in tennis, baseball, gymnastics, and skiing over his childhood years. In his youth, he had the unique experience of being a foreign exchange student in Australia.

Following high school, he worked as a logger on Kuiu Island in Alaska before attending the University of Puget Sound and later transferring to the University of Oregon. Over the years, he built a varied career, working as a car salesman, clothing store representative, running the Newberg 1893 store, A&E Security, and Gormley Plumbing.

Beyond his work, he was deeply devoted to his community. He volunteered countless hours with the Kiwanis Club (many years as president), the city of McMinnville CERT team, the Salvation Army, Relay for Life, and Henderson House. His service touched many lives and reflected his generous and caring spirit.

He loved the outdoors and found joy in camping, fishing and, most of all, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Wright; siblings, Joby Wright (Jeanna), Marcia Jones, Carrie Wright, Marlea Ulrich (Ed), and Morrie Wright; and his nieces and nephews, Jake, Jaden, JC, Justin, Jesse, Josh, and Mitch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Wright.

Eric will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and unwavering love for family and the community.

Celebration of Life announcements will follow.

