Locals show support for immigrants in ‘No Kings’ demonstration

Comments
fiddler
Food for thought: Kristi Noem is a clone of Ma Anand Sheela (née Sheela Ambalal Patel). For those of you who are too young to remember, Sheela was the Rajneeshpuram insurrectionist.
fiddler
How many people were there? The organizers counted them. And why not additional protesters on Baker Street and 2nd (northbound traffic)?
Tyler C
It's exciting to see how many of our neighbors were willing and even eager to stand up for our constitution and against the naked corruption of this president. One day of protest is a good start but there is much, much more to do if we want to restore the rule of law.