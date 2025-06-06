Wolfdog owner appeals own plea agreement

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Easy Writer
This woman has issues. What a flake.
Mona Ellison
I heard that she's loudly playing a recording of wolf howls (or her wolfdog howls?) for nine minutes every hour 24/7 to annoy her neighbors. The noise ordinance is 10 minutes of loud noise. Can anyone verify that?
Also, what's with the citation for killing of an antlerless deer? Did her dogs also kill a deer last fall?
Lulu
I guess the neighborhood block party will be canceled.