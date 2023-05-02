Johnny Ray Hanson 1972 - 2025

Johnny Ray Hanson, born September 12, 1972, passed away at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Hanson; sister, Deanna Monen; children, Alyssa Ramsdale, Abigale Hanson, and Kyan Hanson; and two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his father, John Hanson; and sister, Sandra Minton.

Johnny was a kind man known for helping others. He worked as an auto mechanic and loved the outdoors, especially fishing in Alaska and hunting with his dad. In his younger years, he was a firefighter, logger, and Boy Scout. He won several community awards, including "Camper of the Year," and a local art contest.

He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be announced