Former Mac teaching aide sentenced for harassment

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
ALLCAPS
WHAT ABOUT HER PERS IS SHE GOING TO BE REWARDED BY KEEPING IT.
sbagwell
There is no provision in Oregon law for revoking someone's earned pension rights through PERS, nor in federal law for someone's earned pension rights through Social Security.
Pension rights are not conditioned on conduct or performance. They are earned credits, not rewards for good behavior.
Steve
ALLCAPS
THANKS FOR THE INFO.