By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Former Mac teaching aide sentenced for harassment

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

ALLCAPS

WHAT ABOUT HER PERS IS SHE GOING TO BE REWARDED BY KEEPING IT.

sbagwell

There is no provision in Oregon law for revoking someone's earned pension rights through PERS, nor in federal law for someone's earned pension rights through Social Security.
Pension rights are not conditioned on conduct or performance. They are earned credits, not rewards for good behavior.

Steve

ALLCAPS

THANKS FOR THE INFO.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable