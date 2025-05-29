By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Citing policy, Mac won’t recognize Pride Month

CubFan

Quoting Mayor Morris:

“We are one city made up of a diverse group of people, representing different races, genders, ages, sexualities and beliefs. I believe the city should only fly the United States and Oregon state flags, which is inclusive to all,”

Thank you for bringing common sense to city politics Mayor Morris! It's a breath of fresh air after the last mayor.

Drew

Our McMinnville community "together" should recognize one flag, Stars and Stripes!

