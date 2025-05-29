Citing policy, Mac won’t recognize Pride Month

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
CubFan
Quoting Mayor Morris:
“We are one city made up of a diverse group of people, representing different races, genders, ages, sexualities and beliefs. I believe the city should only fly the United States and Oregon state flags, which is inclusive to all,”
Thank you for bringing common sense to city politics Mayor Morris! It's a breath of fresh air after the last mayor.
Drew
Our McMinnville community "together" should recognize one flag, Stars and Stripes!