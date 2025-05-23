McMinnville man dies in crash on Highway 47

A McMinnville man was killed Wednesday night after another vehicle sideswiped his pickup on Highway 47 in Washington County.

The victim was identified as Francisco Javier Romero, 27, according to Oregon State Police.

He was driving his Dodge Ram south on Highway 47 near Milepost 22 when a northbound Ford Econoline van crossed the center line and sideswiped the truck.

The force caused the Dodge Ram to roll and eject Romero, who was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The van operator, Martin Santizo Santizo, 22, of Gervais, was not injured, state police said. Neither was his passenger, Pedro Lucas Alonso, 20, also of Gervais.

State police said driver impairment was the primary cause of the crash. Santizo Santizo was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and criminally negligent homicide. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Highway 47 was closed overnight for the investigation of the collision.