By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • May 23, 2025 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Financial uncertainty of downtown development

Plans for major renovation of downtown McMinnville infrastructure have been studied, debated, expanded, delayed, amended and delayed again to the point of great financial uncertainty. The long-promised final plan goes to the Urban Renewal Agency — i.e. city council — in early June, but the dollars remain in question.

Meanwhile, the URA has committed about $6.5 million to Alpine District development with more costs to come, that from the $30 million “debt limitation” for all urban renewal projects. It will require significant outside funding in times of financial uncertainty to complete the Third Street Project as recommended, much less other UR projects once considered important.

The city, with its own operating budget challenges, now proposes to reduce funding to locate and deal with underground fuel/oil tanks thought to be sprinkled beneath Third Street sidewalks. That work, some people believe, is mission-critical to the overall development plan.

Meanwhile, while downtown may be showing the stress of deferred maintenance, one recent comment in this space warrants a revisit: “… awnings are a disgrace; streets and walkways and buildings and trimmings are too grubby for the reputation …”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

More current observations reveal that various Third Street awnings have been removed, replaced or cleaned. Several still qualify for criticism, but overall the look has improved. Some winter dinge has been cleaned up, and those ill-fated trees hide a lot of scratches behind that big, beautiful canopy.

Still, tree-clearing work may need to begin and sidewalk areas replaced prior to being torn up for major redevelopment. Overall, the uncertain future of downtown development is in stark contrast to 10-year-old urban renewal promises of core downtown restoration.

Our most recent news story reported that “cost estimates for the planned nine-block renovation of Third Street increased by $7 million from this time last year. The most recent projections place the project between $28.5 and $31 million to complete.”

Those estimates include more than $5 million for project launch and demolition/removal; almost $4 million for utility and drainage work; $5.5 million each for pavement/hardscape improvements and electrical work; and $2 million for furnishings. Plus professional services, change-orders and contingencies.

As reported: “Most of the additional costs are attributed to changes made by the committee during the last year, including the curbless streets, proposed concrete roadway, tree grates and widened pipes for drainage.”

McMinnville waited decades for downtown renovation work in the early 1970s. But today, with a hospitality economy built around one of “America’s best downtowns,” waiting more decades for a re-do isn’t an appealing option.

I remember writing about the late Kent Taylor, longtime city manager and fervent downtown development supporter. “Show me the money,” he once said about major revitalization plans, representing his cautious approach to finances. We wrote:

“McMinnville is a patient community, and I think the city will turn this master plan into reality. We just have to keep the project high on the city council’s priority list and find the best way to show Kent Taylor the money.”

That was in October 2000.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.