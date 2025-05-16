City moves bond forward, cautiously

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
NJINILNCCAOR
“ which obviously it’s very apparent the city wants a new facility”
Not true.
fiddler
You're going to take more money from us, huh? What bonds are you going to cut?
Trump is cutting funding for schools. That means my taxes will go up.
What are you people smoking?