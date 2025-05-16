By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

City moves bond forward, cautiously

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

NJINILNCCAOR

“ which obviously it’s very apparent the city wants a new facility”

Not true.

fiddler

You're going to take more money from us, huh? What bonds are you going to cut?

Trump is cutting funding for schools. That means my taxes will go up.

What are you people smoking?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable