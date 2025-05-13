By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Alpine agreement, proposed cuts highlight busy week for Mac council

lizsmith

Obviously the purchase of Alpine Avenue property with the short fall is not fiscally responsible and moving ahead with any plan there wouldnt be a good idea for the City considering they are cutting jobs and specially at the Police department.

Don Dix

Maybe the URA should 'cut' Palindrome out of the equation, and go with a developer that is willing to pay their own way.

Lulu

Another tired, pointless boondoggle in the making.

Ron

Going with Palindrome is one of the biggest scandals in McMinnville ever. I recently suggested a lawsuit. No purchase price, no interest payments, no property tax. ! How can anybody think this is a good deal including the McMinnville squad? Somebody should also look into Heather Richards, which is probably has been paid off by this company. There’s no reason for the city council to approve this unless somebody’s padding their pockets.

