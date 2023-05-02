Donald L. Wilson 1950 - 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Donald L. Wilson, beloved husband and father, on May 5, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon, peacefully at home, with his wife by his side.



Born December 10, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, Don grew up in downtown Los Angeles and Orange County, California. He

graduated from Costa Mesa High School in 1966 at age 16. He attended Orange Coast College and the University of Southern California. While attending USC, he was especially proud of his work managing the beer gardens during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and the Traditions Bar & Grill on the USC campus. He spent his career in hospitality, beginning as a busboy in Newport Beach, California, and progressing to managing some of the most iconic restaurants in Southern California.



Don loved baseball, poker, horse races, concerts, and music festivals. As a number one fan of the Rolling Stones, he enjoyed performing his Mick Jagger impersonation. While living in Long Beach, Don was a founding member of the 900 Newport group of friends, and he played catcher and first base for the Long Board baseball team. He was 6’5” and weighed 240 lbs., so his teammates nicknamed him “The Fridge.” He was also a loyal Angels baseball fan all his life.



For over 20 years, he was the proprietor of Don’s Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, where he hosted many gatherings and parties. A confirmed bachelor, in the spring of 2005, Don took a chance with online dating and met the love of his life, Julie. For the next 20 years, from their first kiss to his last breath, Don and Julie experienced a full life of travel adventures, theater, music festivals, and entertaining friends and family. No one will ever forget their epic Christmas parties or Fourth of July bashes.



In 2019, Don and Julie retired to McMinnville, Oregon, where they were welcomed by many new friends.



Always the jokester, Don’s wish would be to leave you smiling and thinking of him fondly. He is survived by his wife, Julie Wilson; daughter, Jessica Ledbetter; canine companion, Buddy Guy; brother, John Wilson; sister, Pamela Wilson, and his niece, Michelle Mason.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Don would like for you to treat yourself to a special experience in his memory.