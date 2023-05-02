Darrell Duncan 1955 - 2025

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Darrell Duncan, who left this world on June 13, 2025, at the age of 69. His life spanned from August 4, 1955, in Falls City, Nebraska, to his last moments in Carlton, Oregon. Darrell was a spirited soul, beloved by many, and his memory will forever reside in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born to Edna (Nash) Duncan and Calvin Duncan, Darrell was raised in a warm and loving family who instilled in him the values of kindness, resilience, and a zest for life. Throughout his life, he embraced every opportunity with enthusiasm, and his adventurous spirit was evident in his love for motorcycles and his cherished pit bull dogs, companions who brought him immense joy.

Darrell was a dedicated worker, contributing his skills at Gundersons in Portland, Oregon, until an unfortunate injury forced him to retire early. Despite the challenges he faced, he maintained a positive outlook on life, always finding ways to uplift those around him.

He is survived by a large, loving family who will miss him dearly. His sister, Colleen Hefner, resides in Kentucky, while his brothers, Johnny Duncan and Dale Duncan, along with their spouses, Jeannie and Linda Duncan, respectively, live in Christmas Valley and Lafayette, Oregon. His sister, Evelyn McCoy, and her husband, L.D. McCoy, are settled in Sheridan, Oregon. Fern Duncan of Yamhill, Oregon, and Francis Duncan and Mary Duncan from Kansas, also mourn his passing. Rose Mason in Oregon City, and Nettie May Greenslade in McMinnville, Oregon, are among those who will carry his memory with them. Additionally, his long-term companion, Anita Slauter, and her children, held a special place in his heart.

Darrell was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Edna and Calvin Duncan, who shaped the man he became. Their memory lived on through his stories and the lessons he shared with his family.

As we celebrate Darrell’s life, we invite all who knew him to join us for a heartfelt Celebration of Life starting at noon, Sunday, July 13, 2025, for a potluck at his home; for further instructions, call 575-777-2494. This gathering will be a time to share stories, reflect on the joy he brought into our lives, and honor a man who made the world a brighter place with his kind spirit and loving nature.

Darrell Duncan's legacy will be remembered through the laughter he shared, the love he spread, and the indelible mark he left on each of us. May he rest in peace, knowing he was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.

