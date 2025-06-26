School districts’ insurance costs set to rise

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Loretta
This just feels tragic to me. We have to increase insurance coverage because the likelihood of sexual abuse to public school kids is great, if not greater. Can we not somehow work on prevention?
tagup
I don’t think the insurance increase is due to a higher likelihood of abuse, I think it’s the increase in the cost of defense and settlement of claims.