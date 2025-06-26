By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

School districts’ insurance costs set to rise

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Loretta

This just feels tragic to me. We have to increase insurance coverage because the likelihood of sexual abuse to public school kids is great, if not greater. Can we not somehow work on prevention?

tagup

I don’t think the insurance increase is due to a higher likelihood of abuse, I think it’s the increase in the cost of defense and settlement of claims.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable