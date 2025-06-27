By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

City pursuing $180k mistakenly paid to Fackler

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Bigfootlives

That money is gone. FUBAR. Fackler likey spent the money to pay employee salaries or to finish other projects. Any likely hood of going after the contractor bond that contractor’s need to stay in business is probably too late. Those bonds are first come first served and go fast when a business defaults and if the city is not already in line it’s probably too late.

One more ho hum other people money? Any consequences? The cities attitude towards subcontractors should be a warning shot for subs before doing business with the city.

Remember this when Remy Drabkin runs for Mary Starrett’s commissioner seat.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable