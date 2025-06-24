ICE detainment in Mac this morning, UNIDOS says

Nonprofit Unidos Bridging Community posted to Facebook Tuesday morning that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained someone in McMinnville.

"These are targeted detentions, not random raids," Unidos posted.

The News-Register was sent a photo of several unmarked enforcement vehicles, at least one with a Washington license, in the parking lot of 1621 N.E. Baker St., the former Sears Hometown Store that is being developed into the new El Torito Market, about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Unidos stated in its post patterns of ICE detainments, and said, "It is critical that an immigration attorney is connected to the detained individual WITHIN THE FIRST HOUR of being detained," and urged locals not to post rumors or spread information that can cause panic on social media.