Norman R. Clow 1936 - 2024

Norman Richard Clow was born January 9, 1936, in Hopewell, Oregon. He was an active child who soon learned to hunt and fish. He attended Hopewell and Grand Island schools and graduated from Dayton High School in 1955. He married Bonnie Rae Swan in 1957.

Norm worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Sisters, Oregon, and in Heppner, Oregon. He later worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife in Irrigon, Oregon. The Clows raised Brittany dogs that they showed and field trialed, which they sold in the U.S. and overseas. In 2005, the Clows moved back to Dayton on the Swan Farm.

Norm passed away peacefully September 7, 2024, at home. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his children, Gregory Clow, Carmen Clow (Claeys), and John Eric Clow; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Hopewell Church.