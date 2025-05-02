Longtime McMinnville City Manager Kent Taylor dies

Longtime McMinnville City Manager Kent Taylor died Friday, May 2, following a long illness. He was 75.

A public service will be held this summer. Private family services are under the direction of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville.

Taylor, whose name graces the McMinnville Civic Hall, served as McMinnville’s second-ever city manager from 1986 until he retired in late 2014. He remained in the community after that, frequenting the McMinnville Aquatic Center and turning his yard into a showplace of plants that led to his winning the Yard of the Month honor in July 2022.

In the days leading up to Taylor’s death, friends and former colleagues expressed sadness and disbelief.

“I’m heartbroken for him, his family, everyone who loves him and the whole world,” said Candace Haines, who was McMinnville’s city attorney when Taylor was in office. “It’s a tragedy for all to lose such a fine man.”

Ed Gormley, who was mayor of McMinnville for 25 years, said Taylor will be greatly missed.

The two worked closely with Taylor through the decades. “He’s very calm, thoughtful, never reactionary,” Gormley said in an earlier News-Register story. “He has a great style that matches the employees well.”

Sylvia Rose Taylor, his wife of 20 years, described her husband as a gentle, kind man who was generous with everyone. He loved talking to passersby while working in his garden. He was a good neighbor and quick to offer help wherever it was needed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Emily, Benjamin and Molly; their mother, Janis Braich; three grandsons, three step-children and four siblings.

For more about Taylor, see upcoming issues of the News-Register.







