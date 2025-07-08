By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Along the Street: Car wash, Tractor Supply, Jersey Mike’s and more in the works

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Bigfootlives

I was using the find my phone feature on my iPhone and noticed that the map showed Chuck Colvin Nissan and Mac Volkswagen on the north side of Booth Bend Road, on the other side of the street from the new tractor supply. Do you know if Colvin is going to build there?

These businesses don’t populate on google maps or the Apple Maps, only on the map of the find my phone app.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable