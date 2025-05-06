Late additions cut into county reserves

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bigfootlives
How hard would it be to enforce licensing requirements at the county veterinary clinics? You bring your dog in for care and they need to be licensed. You wouldn’t get them all but I would think that numbers would go way up.
Moe
Turning vet clinics into license snitches / enforcement?
No way.
tagup
If county animal licensing is at 20%? It seems like adding an animal enforcement officer would easily pay for itself with Additional licensing & citation revenue.