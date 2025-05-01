By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • May 1, 2025 Tweet

Plea deal allows owner to keep two of four dogs

Two wolfdogs recorded in attacks that killed three McMinnville pets will be sent to a sanctuary, while owner Sandra Atwood will have her two other dogs returned, with conditions, McMinnville Municipal Court Judge Arnold Poole ruled Wednesday afternoon.

Atwood negotiated a plea deal with city prosecutor Shannon Lee Erskine Wednesday morning, avoiding a trial. Atwood pleaded guilty to five charges related to the March 7 incident in which three hybrid wolfdogs and a German Shepherd escaped her Alder Street home and at least two of them killed a dog and two cats.

The two dogs remaining in McMinnville will be required to be sterilized, microchipped and be caught up on vaccinations before they are released back to Atwood. The dogs will be required to be muzzled and leashed outside her property, Poole said.

The dogs must be contained. If they escape again, Atwood could face contempt of court charges that carry a maximum sentence of six months in jail, Poole said.

Poole said the circumstances of the charges prevented him from doing anything more.

In addition, Atwood was ordered to pay fines, kenneling costs and restitution to the pet owners. All debts must be paid before the dogs are returned to Atwood, Poole ordered.

This story will be updated later Thursday.