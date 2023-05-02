Michael Dallas Cowlthorp 1945 - 2025

Michael Dallas Cowlthorp died Sunday, June 22, 2025, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Mike was born February 1, 1945, in Portland, Oregon, the son of Wayne and Patricia Cowlthorp. Mike graduated from McMinnville High School in 1963. He went on to serve in the National Guard at Fort Ord, California.

He was married to Linda Cain on June 28, 1969, and together they raised three sons: Josh, Tim, and Jake. He is survived by his wife; three sons, Josh, Tim and Amy Cowlthorp, and Jake and Alicia Cowlthorp; three grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, and Ryan. Siblings include his brother, Mark Cowlthorp, and Julie McGanty.

Mike was an avid gardener and owned his own nursery in Salem, Oregon. He loved to collect art glass and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Mike was employed for 30+ years by Williams Controls in Tigard, Oregon, before starting his nursery. He also worked at Spirit Mountain Casino for 10+ years before retirement.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, in the Recreation Hall at McMinnville Mobile Home Park, 1602 N.E. Riverside Drive.