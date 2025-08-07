Moisture helps stop Hwy. 47 fire from spreading

A wildland fire that shut down Highway 47 between Yamhill and Gaston Tuesday evening was sparked when hay being hauled suddenly ignited.

Yamhill Fire Chief Joe Moore said he’s not sure how the hay caught fire. It could have been a number of factors, he said, from the exhaust to brakes that sparked the hay.

“The driver disconnected from the trailer and was able to save his car,” Moore said.

The incident occurred near milepost 30 between Wapato Creek and Northeast Cove Orchard Road. The highway was closed at 7 p.m. and traffic was rerouted.

As the vehicle traveled along the highway, flaming hay fell off and started several spot fires. One started on the west side of the road and began to move uphill.

Gaston Fire Department was first on scene. Yamhill followed with two engines and a water tender.

Also responding were Carlton, McMinnville, Dundee, Dayton and Sheridan Fire Districts.

Moore said no structures were damaged.

“Last night’s moisture and humidity helped us, once the fire got off into the briars,” he said.

Three Old Guys Distilling posted to its Facebook page that the trailers were left at their driveway. The business thanked all the responding crews, along with neighbors who assisted to prevent the fire from spreading further toward its production facility.

“We had a bulldozer two track hoes and a farm tractor show up to assist,” the company posted. “This altogether is what a community is.”