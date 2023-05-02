Joseph M. "Joe" Wyffels 1945 - 2025

Joseph M. "Joe" Wyffels was born November 15, 1945, in Forest Grove, Oregon; he passed away July 21, 2025, in Seattle. He was the third child born to Helen and Emil Wyffels of Yamhill, Oregon. He attended St. James Catholic Grade School in McMinnville, Oregon. His high school years were spent at Yamhill-Carlton Union High School, where he participated in basketball, baseball, and FFA activities. Upon graduating from high school, he joined the Army National Guard, rising to the level of a Sergeant E-5.

He attended Oregon State University, majoring in Ag Economics. After college graduation, he worked for Chevron Chemical Co. selling fertilizer throughout Western Washington, Kittitas County, and lower British Columbia. Later, he spent two years in Syracuse and upstate New York selling chemicals for Chevron Chemical Co. He received an offer to move to Mount Vernon, Washington, working for Bellingham Frozen Foods as a field man. He contracted pea and sweet corn crops in Whatcom County, while helping out in Skagit County as well. He contracted organic green beans in Whatcom County for Grandview Foods in Grandview, Washington. He also contracted sweet corn in Grant County. Upon the cannery's closing, he acted as a private consultant for several years.

Joe enjoyed all sports, golfing, bowling, and traveling the rural areas of Washington. He was a member of the Mount Vernon Moose Club, Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, and the Burlington Eagles Aerie.

Joe never married. He is survived by five wonderful sisters and two brothers: Julie (Stu) Kollas of Milwaukee, Oregon, Marjorie (Robin)

Hesley of Fresno, California, Jan Williams of Yuma, Arizona, Terry Wyffels of Yamhill, Gloria Wyffels (Paul McKenny) of Beaverton, Oregon, Karen (Ken) Miller of Mesa, Arizona, and Mike (Bev) Wyffels of Enterprise, Oregon; stepmother: Dolores Wyffels of McMinnville; special longtime friend and close companion, Susan Duffy of Mount Vernon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Emil; and a brother-in-law, Fred Williams.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Hawthorne Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Rd. Burlington, Washington 98233.

To leave condolences, please go to www.hawthornefh.com Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, Washington.