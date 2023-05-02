Donald Lee Trent 1940 - 2025

Donald Lee Trent, a decorated war hero and retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army, passed away peacefully in Portland, Oregon, with the love of his family by his side. He was a man of honor, courage, and deep devotion—to his country and his family.



Donald served his nation with distinction, earning numerous commendations throughout a long and honorable military career. His leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to service left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of serving alongside him.



Beyond his military accomplishments, Donald was an avid river and ocean fisherman who found joy and peace in nature. He also loved golfing and traveling to sunny destinations, always seeking out new adventures and warm horizons. Whether casting a line, teeing off, or exploring a new coastline, Donald embraced life with enthusiasm and gratitude.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Lee Trent, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and partnership. Donald is survived by his children, Michele Trent and Lee Trent; his daughter-in-law, Cindy Trent; and his treasured grandchildren, Landon and Kyra Trent, who brought him immense pride and happiness. Donald will be remembered for the legacy of love, service, and adventure he leaves behind.



A memorial service and reception to honor Donald’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 24, 2025, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, located at 544 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville, OR 97128. Family, friends, and all who knew Donald are warmly invited to attend and celebrate his remarkable life and legacy.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/, in honor of Donald’s memory and his enduring spirit of service.