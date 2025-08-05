August 5, 2025 Tweet

DA concludes deputy was justified in use of deadly force

Yamhill County District Attorney Kate Lynch has concluded that Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Grant was justified in using deadly force against Sheridan resident David Erwin Jordan, 60, on July 7.

After reviewing surveillance video, body cam footage and interviews with witnesses, Grant and other officers involved, Lynch said Jordan was an imminent deadly threat when Grant shot him five times at an RV park at 985 S.E. Sheridan Road.

“Deputy Grant took action that he reasonably believed to be necessary to defend himself against that deadly threat,” Lynch stated in her memorandum sent to the News-Register Tuesday morning. “The decision to use deadly force against Mr. Jordan was clearly justified under Oregon law and likely saved the life of both Deputy Grant as well as other residents of the RV park.”

Jordan was described by one witness as “being on a rampage.” According to witnesses, Jordan attempted to enter a neighbor’s residence while holding a Bowie style hunting knife, attempted to steal the neighbor’s truck by force and threatened to kill residents while exclaiming, “Am I King?”

“Jordan then attacked a group of people, randomly stabbing two of the resident’s family members multiple times outside the trailer, unprovoked,” Lynch said. “Both victims were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries. While both survived the attack, one is expected to have permanent injuries.”

Newberg Dundee Police detectives Todd Steele and Sheldon Clay led the investigation and submitted findings to Lynch, who is the head of the Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team. Lynch noted she also responded to the scene and made firsthand observations.

According to the report, Jordan attempted to commit suicide in March 2025. Grant responded to the incident and noted Jordan was “pleasant and compliant” in their contact.

On July 7, Grant first responded to Jordan’s trailer on a welfare check after a neighbor reported yelling and knocking on his door. Jordan appeared frantic when Grant contacted him at his trailer; Jordan said he was fine and shut the door without further incident. Jordan went back to the neighbor’s residence was Grant had left the scene.

When Grant responded again later, an adult male ran up to the deputy and said someone had been stabbed.

“Almost simultaneously, Mr. Jordan came out from behind a trailer holding a large Bowie style hunting knife in his right hand and a BBQ grill brush in his left hand,” Lynch stated.

Grant was the only officer on scene at the time. He ordered Jordan to drop the knife when he advanced at the deputy and adult male. Jordan initially turned away, then changed direction and advanced on the two again.

“Deputy Grant physically retreated by walking backwards while he continued to give verbal commands to Mr. Jordan to put the knife down and show him his hands.”

The report says Jordan closed within five yards of the deputy when shots were fired. Medics responded and pronounced Jordan deceased.

Lynch concluded Grant did not commit a crime and a grand jury will not be asked to review the matter.