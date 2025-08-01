August 1, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 1, 2025

A special place

I recently received literature from Henderson House indicating President Trump’s administration has proposed a 50% cut in assistance for domestic violence.

My sister, Mary Henderson, founded Henderson House in 1981. She was prompted by the Yamhill County commissioners to establish a home where abused women and children could go for relief.

Mary worked tirelessly for may years after her divorce, until her death in 2015. She was the first director, working directly with county officials and local and count law enforcement.

She wrote many grants to the federal government for assistance. She talked on local radio and addressed any interested groups willing to listen, to contribute and to help her achieve her dream in establishing a domestic violence refuge.

With the help of others, Mary promoted charitable events, including annual garage sales. She would walk downtown streets door-to-door soliciting local businesses.

She was truly a tireless and highly devoted worker who believed Yamhill County desperately needed a home for battered women and children.

During her marriage of 20 years, there was no place for her and other abused women to go. Today, because of her endless work and love, there is a place to go and have a new beginning.

In remembrance of Mary and her hard work, please contact your elected officials for their assistance in saving Henderson House. I thank you on her behalf and mine.

Richard White

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Standing by Israel

I don’t know of any country that has been issued more threats or taken more abuse than Israel. Yet some people think the Israelis should just lay down and surrender or let themselves be killed.

There is a saying, “Don’t believe anything you hear and only half what you see.”

I feel sorry for the people starving in Gaza, but it is not Israel’s fault. Comparing Israel to Nazi Germany is the most ridiculous assertion I’ve ever heard.

I support Israel and I’m proud that my country does too. The only regime change I would like to see is in Russia.

Judy Hromyko

McMinnville

We all know

We all know someone:

Someone who is a neighbor or friend.

Someone who works on a construction crew.

Someone who takes care of the elderly or young.

Someone who prepares or serves our food when we dine out.

Someone who works in a vineyard or on a farm.

Someone who supports a loving family.

Someone who is trusted and respected in our community.

These are the people that the Trump administration is deporting, not hardened criminals. These people have been reduced to numbers, to quotas.

This is shredding the fabric of our society.

We all know it is wrong. It’s time to speak up.

No matter who you voted for, you know it’s wrong.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan

Backing OPB

We may now be experiencing many changes and losses due to the current administration’s policies. Jobs, medical coverage, federal surplus food and SNAP benefits are just a few of those targeted.

I know that each issue has its own constituency and advocates.

There are so many tightening-ups that it is hard to know which one needs the most help. Therefore, I will offer a suggestion — the $5 million loss to Oregon Public Broadcasting from Congress eliminating funds to public media nationally.

Most every Oregonian is aware of OPB providing shows for young and old, including national news, theatrical, musical and drama programming, to name a few. Recently I saw a commentary about how a small contribution made by one person may not make a big difference, but if many also make that same contribution it can create an immense impact.

I am asking those of you who read this News-Register opinion page to donate just $10, less than a price of one restaurant dinner, to OPB. It will make a tremendous difference.

I plan to donate more, but if those of you take up my suggestion to donate just $10, or any amount with which you are comfortable, I am sure it will add up to a big change in OPB coffers. And that will ensure continuation of great programming.

Eve Silverman

Amity

The Epstein files

For a long time, Republicans have felt that Bill Clinton got away with things he shouldn’t have. So coming up with solid evidence of wrongdoing on Clinton’s part is definitely high on their wish list.

Keep that in mind when evaluating the Republican congress’s recent vote against releasing evidence related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Republicans are fairly certain any Epstein-related evidence will include Clinton’s name. Based on Clinton’s conduct over the years in these kinds of matters, I tend to agree

You have to ask yourself, then, what are Republicans afraid might also be in that evidence, such that it would make them pass up an opportunity to nail Clinton’s hide to the barn wall?

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette