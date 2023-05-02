Sam Nichols 1954 - 2025

Sam Nichols, 70, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 27, 2025, after a heartbreaking battle with a series of late diagnosed conditions and following a complex Whipple surgical procedure.

Born August 3, 1954, Sam spent his life enjoying all things sports, fishing, and the company of his friends and family. Sam was a decorated athlete with deep familial roots in the Yamhill-Carlton area. His achievements included becoming an all-star athlete of his Senior Class at Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1972, and earning the title in 1973 of Most Valuable Player of the Shrine Football Game. After retiring from sports personally, Sam passionately coached ladies’ Fastpitch softball, as well as JBO baseball for the team his son, Kyle, played for.

His favorite achievement of all was the beautiful family he built with his loving wife, Karin.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Nichols Sr. and Alene (Tipton) Nichols; and a sister, Linda. He is survived by his wife, Karin; son, Kyle (Brylie); daughter, Courtney (Jimmie); five brothers: Dean, Ralph Jr., Keith, Larry, and Ed; and two sisters: Carolyn Love and Joyce Yeaman; also, many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by this community, but never forgotten because Sam is a legend to those who knew and loved him.

Please join us to celebrate Sam’s life and share beloved memories in his honor beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville, with on-site reception to follow. Casual attire is requested (OSU sports theme preferred). Bring your friends and tell your stories.

