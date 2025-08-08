Sprinkler break damages classroom, part of library at Patton

A fire suppression sprinkler head broke in a classroom at Patton Middle School Tuesday evening, Aug. 5, sending several inches of water into the second-floor room and part of the library directly below.



Brian Crain, director of facilities, said the dripping water damaged flooring and ceiling tiles, some books, a video camera mounted on the ceiling and some personal items. He had no estimate of damage at this point.



“We’re looking into the cause,” Crain said, “but it probably was just due to the age of the sprinkler.”



The break caused pressure in the fire suppression system to drop, triggering a fire alarm. When Crain and firefighters responded, they discovered the flowing water.



Crain said he quickly called Rapid Response, and the company is helping with repairs and with drying out the space. The company is using a dehumidifying system that uses a desiccant to soak up moisture.



It closed off the space and installed ducting, and is using suction to remove the damp air and replace it with fresh, dry air three times an hour, Crain said. The process will continue for five to seven days.



Crain said it’s unfortunate that this happened, but at least it occurred during the summer when students and staff weren’t present. If school had been in session, it would have caused a disruption to classes.



He said he hopes the classroom and library will be ready for use by the time classes start. Teachers will return at the end of August and students will start Sept. 2.



