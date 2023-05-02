Timothy John Marsh 1948 - 2025

Timothy John Marsh was a writer, photographer, and active community volunteer. Tim died at age 77 on June 21, 2025, at Willamette Valley Hospital, after a short battle with T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia.

Tim was born February 19, 1948, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was the son of Dr. Robert Earley Marsh, a U.S. Veterans Administration dentist, and Marjorie Emily (East) Marsh, an artist and seamstress.

Tim lived at Fort Meade, South Dakota, and in Minot, North Dakota, and grew up in Lakewood (Pierce County), near Tacoma, Washington. Educated K-12 in the Clover Park School District in Lakewood, he graduated in 1966 from Lakes High School as a member of the school’s third graduating class. He and another student co-wrote words to the school’s alma mater.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts journalism degree from Linfield College (now University), in McMinnville, Oregon in 1970, Tim held a variety of roles doing something he loved, which was help tell the news. He worked on Oregon daily newspapers in Salem (Oregon Statesman), La Grande (The Observer) and Albany (Democrat-Herald). During his newspaper career, he served as reporter, photographer, sports editor and news editor. He was news service director and sports information director at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington. In Oregon, he was assistant media relations officer for the Oregon Health & Science University, Portland; assistant press secretary for Oregon Governor Victor Atiyeh, Salem, and communications director of the Oregon State System of Higher Education, Eugene.

The majority of Tim’s career was at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. From December 1, 1985, to May of 2011, he worked in university relations (writing, photography). During that time from 1985 to 2000, he was speech writer for Samuel H. Smith, WSU president. This was Tim’s favorite job.

Tim and Diane Mary Richardson were married April 8, 1978, at United Methodist Church Oregon, in Garden Home. In 1984, their daughter, Emily Mae, was born in South Korea. They adopted her that year through Holt International in Eugene.

Growing up, Tim was a member of Little Church on the Prairie in Lakewood, Washington. Tim and Diane were members of Morningside Church in Salem, Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman, Washington, and First Baptist Church in McMinnville. In high school and college, he was active on student newspapers, yearbooks and he competed on cross-country and track teams. In high school he was a member of the band (saxophone) and choir. As a Linfield student, he served as the athletic department’s sports information director.

Tim, his wife and daughter, were members of the Palouse Asian American Association and Pullman’s Comets Track Club, of which in the hammer throw. He was a U.S.A. Track & Field certified official affiliated with USATF Inland Northwest. In Pullman, he was an active member of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. He was its 1996 “Member of the Year.” In 2006, he and Diane were inducted into the Chamber’s “Hall of Fame” modern category. The next year, he received a “Volunteer of the Year Award” from the Washington Festivals and Events Association. At Linfield, he received an “Alumni Service Award” and was a member and president of the college’s alumni council.

Tim enjoyed travel and photography. He loved the Washington State Cougars and the Linfield Wildcats. He would travel to home games, away games, and post-season games all over the country. He produced “News for CougGroup,” an email report about WSU Cougar athletics and Wildcatville, a blogsite mainly about Linfield College football. He enjoyed keeping people up to date and many times would send or mail articles or pictures to friends he thought would be interested. Tim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Kai.

Survivors include his wife, Diane of McMinnville; daughter, Emily Denney; son-in-law, Jason Denney; grandson, Kai Denney, all of Tigard, Oregon; and sister, Mayo Marsh of Portland.

Macy & Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, at First Baptist Church in McMinnville.

Tim requested memorial contributions be made to Holt International; Linfield College (Charlotte Filer Journalism Scholarship); and Washington State University Foundation.