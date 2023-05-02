Beverly Ann Turpen (nee Weideman) 1941 - 2025

Beverly Ann (Weideman) Turpen went home June 6, 2025. She passed peacefully, with many loved ones around her

She was born June 17, 1941, to John and Zeal Weideman. The family moved to Oregon when Beverly was a little girl. She attended and graduated from Amity High School in 1959. Beverly married Monty Turpen on April 9, 1965.

Beverly loved sewing, embroidery, and knitting. She is remembered for her tiny and fine stitches and the many baby blankets made, not from a pattern, but her own mind's creativity. She loved fiercely and is missed deeply

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Kari, and son-in-law, Ed; daughter-in-law, Heidi; her grandchildren, Connor, Megan (Dustin), Matthew, Nathan, and Logan; as well as her sister, Charlene Fink.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents; two sisters; one brother; her husband; and her son, Kevin.

A potluck celebration of life is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Roth Family Pavilion in Discovery Meadows, McMinnville.