Shirley Johnson 1929 - 2025

Shirley Johnson was born November 27, 1929, in Beaver, Oregon, and passed away August 27, 2025, in the loving care of family and hospice caregivers in McMinnville, Oregon.

Shirley attended school in Willamina, Oregon. After graduation, she worked at the U.S. National Bank in Sheridan, Oregon.

On July 31, 1948, she married Kenny Johnson. They raised two daughters and lived in the Sheridan area until moving to McMinnville in 2000. Shirley served many years as school district clerk for the Sheridan School District and was much appreciated by her superintendent for her efficiency, organizational skills, and her “I’ve got your back, Boss” dependability.

Shirley enjoyed being a homemaker and providing loving support to her husband, daughters, and their families. Grammy’s home was where you could count on a warm welcome and delicious food. Her homemade bread, pies, and peanut brittle were enjoyed by many and will be a cherished memory. She also enjoyed playing any kind of domino, dice, board, or card game. Games were fun, and winning was even more fun. She loved getting the best of her grandkids at Nickels. She enjoyed reading and any kind of sport. Basketball, baseball, football, golf, gymnastics, volleyball, and bowling were all scheduled to record on her TV.

Shirley and Kenny loved RVing both before and after retirement with both family and a group of dear lifelong friends. Many of those trips were centered around hunting or fishing, including two trips to Alaska.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Judy Catt (Kennis) and Gayle Barnes (Randy); four grandchildren, Karras Brackenbury (Ethan), KC Catt (Bethany), TJ Barnes (Kim), and Kylene Barnes; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a baby granddaughter. Shirley was a beloved wife, mother, and Grammy. Many wonderful memories and valuable life lessons taught by the way she lived will be cherished by her family.

At her request, a family memorial was held. In her memory, donations may be made to the Shriners, c/o Macy & Son Funeral Home.