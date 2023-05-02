Bette Jean Grimm 1924 - 2025

The incomparable Bette Jean Grimm died from natural causes on August 27, 2025, in her own home, surrounded by her family. She was 100.

Born December 1, 1924, to Edwin and Gladys Ronning, and raised in Portland, Oregon, Bette graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1942. In 1946, she graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree and pursued a career in the field of social work.

During World War II, Bette worked at the Portland shipyards delivering parts and tools to ship builders all while riding a motorcycle with a sidecar. She was Swan Island’s own Rosie the Riveter.

After college, her career took her to Vanport, Oregon, before it was destroyed in the 1948 Columbia River Flood, the southern

Oregon coast and San Francisco.

On March 8, 1950, she married Joseph P. Grimm in Carson City, Nevada, after a long-distance romance and returned to Oregon, living in the small community of Dilly before moving back to Portland and eventually settling in Willamina, where Joe began a long career in the timber industry while Bette cared for the family. In 1971, they relocated to McMinnville, Oregon.

Bette’s life revolved around her family. She loved her children fiercely and regularly attended their football, basketball, softball, baseball games, choir concerts and swimming meets. She also doubled as a chauffeur, driving her children all over the state to their various sporting events.

After her children were raised and her husband died in 1983, Bette reinvented her life and began volunteering for SMART (Start Making A Reader Today), learning how to cross country ski and traveling to different countries through Elder Hostel programs that focused on exploration and learning. Some of the countries she visited included Russia, China, South Africa, India, Japan, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Ecuador, Nepal, and to Antarctic Peninsula on a Icebreaker to see the penguins, seals and whales.

She was also a member of the McMinnville P.E.O. chapter. She loved movies and plays, especially Broadway musicals. She was also an ardent supporter of Gallery Theater.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joe; sister, Vickie Rinke; son, Patrick; twin infant daughters; and daughter, Kathryn Grimm Lundeen. She is survived by her sons, Dan Grimm (Ann), and John Grimm (Debbie); daughter, Elizabeth Grimm Smith (Jeff); and son in-law, Eric Lundeen. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Grimm, Sara Grimm (Pat), Lisha Smith, Justin Smith (Alicia), Sam Lundeen (Katie), Hannah Lundeen, Turner Grimm (Lishan), and Andy Fuller; along with six great-grandchildren, and two due later this year.

Donations can be made to SMART in care of McMinnville, Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society or the Gallery Theater in McMinnville.

A private family service will be held at a later date.