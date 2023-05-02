Peter Ahoe Akimo III 1956 - 2025

“SOLID, STRONG SOLDIER”

It is with deep love and heavy hearts that we share the passing of Peter Ahoe Akimo III, fondly known as “Braddah Pete.”

Peter was born in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, and raised in Kailua, O‘ahu. He was the eldest son of Peter Ahoe Akimo Jr. and Saretta Kuuleilehuaikaliko Sui Sin Fah Kong Akimo. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sisters, Marietta Hali‘imaile Collignon (Leo) and Cindy Kaipopuahi‘ehi‘eokehaulani Akimo Wilson (Jimmy).

Peter is survived by his siblings, George Kapuakauikawekiu Akimo (Susie), Mary-Joyel Leilani AkimoLu‘uwai, Kimo Palenapa (Candace), and Michael Palenapa. He will also be remembered with love by his cousins, Shawna Kealameleoku‘uleialoha Alapa‘i and Noelani Lisa Ann Kong Wigen (Lynn); his nieces, Brandy Sienna Kapuakehaulani Akimo, Hi‘ilei Kim-Lan Lu‘uwai, Mahina Chock, and Sienna Akimo; and his nephews, Peter James Lokomaika‘i Akimo-Collignon (Jen), La‘akeaokalani Allyn Wigen (Arielle), Pilaho‘ohau‘oli Palenapa, and Parker Hanson.

In 1980, Peter moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to attend Linfield College, where he built a life rooted in friendship, mentorship, and aloha. A longtime member of the McMinnville community, Peter poured his heart into being a positive role model for local youth. He had many passions: his family and ‘ohana always came first, but he also cherished music, coaching, sports, karate, Marvel Comics, and the countless friendships he built throughout his life. Peter lived with strength, kindness, and joy, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love, and connection that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

His ashes will be scattered at a later date over the seas of Kailua, O'ahu. The family invites friends and loved ones to share their favorite memories or heartfelt stories of “Braddah Pete” by mail: Mary Akimo-Lu‘uwai, 40 Apana Road, Makawao, Hawai‘i 96768; P.O. Box 182, McMinnville, Oregon 97128 Attn: Aloha Pete.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.