Investigating the Bible: Life in heaven

By David Carlson Pastor

A little boy walked along a path with his mother one early evening near their home in the country. He looked intently at tall trees, flowers, and nearby homes. When they stopped to rest, he gazed up into the sky. The western horizon was deep purple-crimson; in the east, stars began shining in the darkness. He kept staring upwards for several minutes. “Johnny, what is so interesting in the sky?” “Well,” he replied. “I was just thinking. If the bottom side of heaven is so beautiful, how wonderful the other side must be.” Here some of the things the Bible promises believers can expect in their heavenly life.

Being with God. The apostle Paul eagerly anticipated his transition from his earthly life. “Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8, English Standard Version used throughout). In his vision, the apostle John saw that “…the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God.” (Revelation 21:3).

A joyful reunion with family and friends. In the last days, “… the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord. Therefore encourage one another with these words.” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18). In heaven, God will “…wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4).

A beautiful home. Near the end of his ministry on earth, Jesus told his disciples that he would leave them soon. “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you?” (John 14:1-2). Then the disciple “…Thomas said to him, ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way? Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:5-6).

Animals to love. “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the lion and the fattened calf together; and a little child shall lead them. The cow and bear shall graze; their young shall lie down together; and the lion shall eat straw like the ox.” (Isaiah 11:6-7). It is reasonable to expect that beloved pets will rejoin believers in heaven. God knows human needs. Jesus taught that, just as a good earthly parent gives good gifts to their child, “…how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him!” (Matthew 7:11). Paul wrote, God is “…able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think…”. (Ephesians 3:20).

Supernatural help at the moment of death. King David wrote: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.” (Psalm 23:4). Charles Templeton at one time preached with Billy Graham. However, he later became an outspoken critic of Christians and an atheist. There is evidence, though, that he returned to his faith late in life. From his dying hospital bed he called out with joy to his wife Madeline, “Do you see them? Do you hear them? The angels! They are calling my name. I’m going home! Look at them. They are so beautiful. They’re waiting for me. Oh, their eyes, their eyes are so beautiful.” I’m coming!”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).