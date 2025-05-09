By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

PAC seeks Mac council commitment on rec bond

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

NJINILNCCAOR

Parks and associated parks infrastructure, trails, equipment – yes.

A fancy-schmancy new aquatic/rec center — no.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable