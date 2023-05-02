Kent L. Taylor 1949-2025

It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of Kent L. Taylor, who served the City of McMinnville for 28 years as its second City Manager. Kent died peacefully at home in McMinnville after a long illness, surrounded by his beloved family, on May 2, 2025.

Kent was born October 12, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, the third of Max and Grace (Preston) Taylor’s six children. Kent attended St. Rose Elementary School, Central Catholic High School and the University of Oregon before receiving his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Pennsylvania State University, in 1972. He was an avid supporter of the Oregon Ducks and the Nittany Lions!

Following graduation, Kent married Janis Braich, and began his career serving as City of Grants Pass Administrative Assistant to the City Manager (1972-1975); City of Estacada City Administrator (1975-1978); City of Springfield Assistant City Manager (1978-1980); City Manager of the City of Lincoln City (1980-1986). Kent completed his 42 years of public service in city administration as City of McMinnville City Manager (1986-2014).

Kent is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his children, Emily Dickinson (Darren), Benjamin and Molly; their mother, Janis Braich; his grandsons, Nolan, Bridger, Louie and Max; step-children Maria, Daneka and Jesse; and his siblings, Todd, Karen, Jan and Mark.

The funeral will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced this summer.