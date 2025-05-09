UFO Fest invades McMinnville May 16-18

News-Register file photo News-Register file photo News-Register file photo

McMenamins Hotel Oregon launched the festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Trent Sighting of a UFO over a farm near McMinnville. The sighting has never been disproved. A documentary about the photos will be screened Friday, May 16, in Mattie’s Room at Hotel Oregon.

The McMinnville Downtown Association joins in the fun by sponsoring the parade and many other activities along with other local businesses.

Activities run from Friday night to Sunday, with ufology speakers including Luis Elizondo, George Knapp, Jeremy Corbell, Dr. Rebecca Charbonneau, Stanley Milford Jr. and Brit Elders.

In addition, there will be panels of experts, a UFO film festival, a fun run, music and a beer tent.

Some activities will take place in or outside McMenamins Hotel Oregon at Third and Evans streets, others on the streets themselves, with ticketed programs in the McMinnville Community Center.

The main event, which draws entries both from Yamhill County and around the Northwest, will be the parade at noon Saturday, May 17. Starting near the Yamhill County Courthouse on Fifth Street, the parade will wind through downtown on Third and Fourth streets.

Dozens of vendors on side streets will offer alien-related products and other items before and after the parade.

Following the parade, an alien pet contest will start at 2:30 p.m. at the stage in the Granary District.

New this year will be a program on “The UFO Alien Abduction Phenomena: A Christian Perspective” at 7 p.m. Saturday, at Awaken Church, 655 Highway 99W. Joseph Jordan, 30-year member of the international Mutual UFO Network and co-founder and president of CE-4 Research Group, will speak. Jordan also will show a film on the topic at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, in the church; it’s also free.

For a complete schedule, go to the McMenamins UFO Festival website, at ufofest.com.