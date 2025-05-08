Ethics commissioner ends investigation on Yamhill fire board

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Concerned Yamhill Citizen
Go watch the YouTube video of the Board meeting where Jon Peasley called out Jim Phillips for withdrawing the $500 without Board knowledge, nor approval. It's on the Fire District's page. The meeting date is Jan 13. View at the start of 14 minutes to save you all some time. And the money had not yet been deposited back to the District’s account, so Jim’s statement to the paper is FALSE. Another lie he’s been caught in.
frisky
So "Concerned Yamhill Citizen" what you're saying is that the Oregon Ethics Commission didn't do their job correctly? Anyone even remotely familiar with OGEC knows that they turn over every stone looking for something wrong when they do an investigation. If there was anything wrong at YFPD, they would have found it. Jon Peasley and Lauren Randolph have nothing positive to add to the Yamhill Fire District. They are trying to deflect attention away from the former Fire Chief and somehow justify what he did by saying that the Board - Phillips in particular - wasn't doing their job. The evidence it appears would place the blame directly on the former Chief based on the fact that there's felony charges pending against him. Those charges were based upon an independent investigation commissioned by the Fire Board under Phillips leadership and upon investigations by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney. A Grand Jury returned those indictments after reviewing the evidence. Jim Phillips needs to be thanked for his perseverance and re-elected to the Fire Board along with Paul Vandegrift and Brian Woodruff so that YFPD can focus on serving citizens moving forward. Enough of the small town gossip!