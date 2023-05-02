Rachel Jean Morgan 1988 - 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachel Jean Morgan, 36, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She was born September 3, 1988, in Newport, Oregon. In 1991, Rachel moved with her family to McMinnville, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Ray Morgan; maternal grandparents, Betty Jean (Morey) Henry and William Edward Henry; paternal grandmother, Ruby Suggs; aunts, Kitty Price, Rachel Meredith, and Nancy Spencer; and uncle, William Gordan Henry.

Rachel is survived by her son, Mykah Felty; father of her son, Steven Felty; her mother, Robin Weaver, and stepfather, John Weaver; her sister, Christy Santos; brother, Adam Colbert; nieces, Zuri Rivera, Zoe Colbert, and Alice Loya; nephews, Parker Colbert and Jason Loya; aunts, Jan Kaschel (Joachim) and Margaret Manna (Mark); uncle, Jonathan Tabler Henry; cousins, Stephanie Golden, Leah Webb, Sean Meredith, Gavin Meredith, and Colin Meredith; and stepsisters, Heather Good (Jacob) and Julie Loya (Jared).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, http://www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg, PA. For online condolences, please visit http://www.kepple-graft.com.