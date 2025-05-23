Mac PD cracks down on speeders

The first focused detail occurred May 12 and targeted seven areas identified through citizen complaints. The policing resulted in eight citations and 14 warnings for speeding and two additional citations for other traffic violations, according to the department.

The two areas with the most recorded speeders were Southeast Davis Street near Southeast Wilson Street and Southwest Fellows Street near Southwest Daniels Court. Fifty-seven vehicles were observed on Davis Street and only five were at or below the speed limit. The area saw 41 cars traveling between one and 10 miles over the speed limit and 11 going more than 11 mph over.

On Fellows, 38 vehicles were observed and two were at or under the limit, with 12 vehicles going at least 11 mph over the limit.

A second detail held on May 16 focused on areas identified through Facebook comments on a post about the first detail. The areas included school zones near Newby Elementary, Patton Middle School and McMinnville High School, and on Northwest Wallace Road, Northeast 27th Street and Southwest Old Sheridan Road near Southwest Goucher Street, according to the department.

The detail resulted in 18 citations for speeding and 20 warnings for speeding and other traffic offenses.

The school zones observed a total of 207 vehicles, 67 of which were going more than five mph over the speed limit.

Northeast 27th Street near Northeast Newby Street had the most speeders, with 26 vehicles going more than five mph over the limit out of 110 vehicles observed.

The department will continue to identify areas through Facebook comments for future details, according to staff.

The directed enforcement details are funded through an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) traffic safety grant.

Full results can be seen on the McMinnville PD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MacPD.