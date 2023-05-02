Richard Sinclair Carpenter 1951 - 2025

Richard Sinclair Carpenter was born September 21, 1951, in Twin Falls, Idaho. We sadly said goodbye to Rick on May 14, 2025. He passed away peacefully in the home he built after enduring the confusion and debilitation we call Alzheimer’s. He lived through Altzheimer’s as he approached life, with courage and acceptance, as the disease slowly stole the person we knew and loved so very much.

Rick grew up in Twin Falls, enjoying playing golf at Blue Lakes Country Club in the summer and skiing with his brothers and friends in the winter. He played golf for his high school, and then went on to play golf for Treasure Valley Community College. Rick took a brief vacation from college and worked for the Forest Service in Orofino, Idaho, helping to cut trails during the day and camping at night. Despite it being a pretty idyllic job, Rick returned to Moscow and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Industrial Arts.

He and Lan met while in college and married a few years later. The summer after graduation, Lan became pregnant and, instead of launching off to a very much anticipated job at Glacier National Park at one of the hiking lodges working as a caretaker (Rick) and housekeeper (Lan), Rick cut his hair, bought his first (for a long time) sports jacket and tie and started to search for a teaching job.

He chose McMinnville Junior High to begin his career as a shop teacher, teaching a wide variety of skills, from mechanics to woodworking to pottery. He had mentioned casually to Lan he used to play golf, but since he had not played in several years, this part of his life had been an assumed past passion. Golf knocked loudly on the door during his first-year teaching; soon Rick took over as the girls' coach at McMinnville High School. As the years passed, Rick became the head varsity coach at McMinnville High School. Both of Rick's children loved taking Rick’s classes at MHS and both played golf, with Jas eventually serving as Assistant Varsity coach working with his father and then taking over as the head coach when Rick retired.

Rick always said he had the best two jobs in the world: teaching woodworking at MHS along with teaching two-night classes of woodworking for Chemeketa and coaching golf after school. Rick was the first woodworking teacher to provide an environment that encouraged females to take his class, and soon, his classes were filled with a mix of young men and women. This is commonplace now but, at the time, it was pretty extraordinary and satisfying to have his classes break the former all-male stereotype. He was a strong teacher, always making safety a priority yet also managing to throw into his teaching a healthy mix of laughter and jokes. He has left a large legacy of students who very likely continue to use the cutting boards, clocks and more elaborate furniture he helped them design and build. Rick was given the honor of Outstanding Teacher in McMinnville, which was richly deserved. He also served for many years on the board for Michelbook Country Club and was a member of JayCees.

An avid reader, Rick also enjoyed snow skiing, kayaking, racquetball, photography, music, traveling and, of course, golf. He was a quintessential gentleman and never boasted about his seven holes in one along with a sweet double eagle shot in Hawaii when playing with his nephew, Frank. He was close to a scratch handicap and won the club championship at Michelbook Country Club and the Bayou.

Rick's kindness was legendary. If someone needed help, he would be the first to offer. He was gifted with a steady, even-tempered and loving personality that was cherished by those lucky to know him. He was well known on the golf course as a gentleman who never boasted and remained positive and encouraging, rain or shine, and despite a good or not-so-good score.

His most proud legacy, of course, are his two children, Jas and Jessica; daughter-in-law, Hallie; along with five much loved grandchildren, Kieran, Flynn, Lukas, Ollie, and Emerson; brothers, Flint (Cassie) and Ralph (Linn); his goddaughter, Erin Stephenson; and his wife of 50 years, Lan. He was predeceased by his father, Frank Carpenter; mother, Rosemary Carpenter; and brother, Gale (Julie). A devoted father and husband until the end of his life, he will be forever missed.

* In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the fund we asked HelloCare to set up for people unable to afford caregivers. HelloCare and Signature Hospice were guardian angels who helped us keep Rick in the home he loved so very much until the end of his life. We will never forget the kind, comprehensive, and loving care provided by HelloCare.

We have lost a wonderful man who will remain in our hearts forever.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with a reception following at The Bindery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com